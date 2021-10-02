Mufti Kazi Ibrahim sent to jail

A court here today sent Islamic preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim to jail in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order, rejecting his bail prayer.

Following Ibrahim's two-day remand, DB Sub-Inspector Md Hasanuzzaman, investigating officer of the case, pleaded to keep him in jail till the investigation of the case is completed.

Earlier, Kazi Ibrahim was produced before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on September 29 and Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufian Md Noman granted two-day remand for him.

On Wednesday last, Munsi Abdul Lokman, deputy inspector of Detective Branch (DB) North's Serious Crime Investigation Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), filed a case against Mufti Kazi Ibrahim under the Digital Security Act. On Tuesday night, a man named ZM Rana filed another case against Ibrahim over fraudulence.

The DB police detained Mufti Kazi Ibrahim in the early hours of Tuesday last from his Mohammadpur residence in the capital for some of his recent controversial speeches.