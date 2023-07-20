Much-needed rain in Dhaka, elsewhere in country in 24 hours, BMD predicts

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today (20 July) predicted light to moderate rain in Dhaka and seven other divisions over 24 hours, starting at 9am.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at many places in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places in Khulna and Barishal divisions; and at one or two places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, with moderately heavy falls at places across the country," said a met office bulletin.

A mild heat wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Chuadanga, and it may continue, the weather forecast said.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged in the country.

A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay and adjoining area. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through India's Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the north Bay.