Much awareness needed to combat spread of fake products: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 05:23 pm

Related News

Speakers at a seminar titled &quot;Prevention and Banning of Counterfeit Products,&quot; held in Sylhet on Sunday (7 July). Photo: Collected
Speakers at a seminar titled "Prevention and Banning of Counterfeit Products," held in Sylhet on Sunday (7 July). Photo: Collected

Raising awareness about the harmful effects of fake products like cosmetics, medicine and cigarettes is crucial, according to speakers at a recent seminar.

Public awareness campaigns should utilise mass media and social media to effectively combat this issue. Anti-counterfeiting actions must start from the grassroots level, addressing the source of the problem to effectively halt these illegal activities, the speakers highlighted during a seminar titled "Prevention and Banning of Counterfeit Products," held in Sylhet on Sunday (7 July). 

The seminar was organised by the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Presided by the President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tahmin Ahmed,  Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmed Siddique NDC was the chief guest. Md. Fakrul Islam, Deputy Director of the Sylhet Division of the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate, and Shabab Ahmed Choudhury, Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs of BAT Bangladesh, were present as special guests.

Divisional Commissioner Abu Ahmed Siddique said, "In developed countries, the production, sale, purchase, and use of fake products are considered crimes. However, in Bangladesh, buying and using these products is not seen as a crime, leading to a market flooded with fake products of various famous and expensive brands at low prices. To counter this, government officials and responsible members of society must play a strong role in creating public awareness."

He further said, "While counterfeit products in other countries are typically limited to luxury items like branded clothes and watches, in Bangladesh, even foodstuffs, medicines, baby food, and cosmetics are being counterfeited, posing serious health risks."

Md Fakrul Islam said, "Tempting discounts are often offered on adulterated products. This should be a red flag. Additionally, people show little interest in buying brand products from our country and are frequently deceived by counterfeit foreign products. We must stop
chasing low-priced, heavily discounted items."

BAT Bangladesh's Shabab Ahmed Choudhury said, "Counterfeit products are spreading like a pandemic. Market raids alone are insufficient. We must target the source of these counterfeit products. To effectively combat counterfeiting, efforts must focus on the
source. If not addressed at the root, the problem becomes unmanageable."

Assistant Director of the Sylhet District Office of the Consumer Rights Protection Department Amirul Islam Masud presented a pictorial report on the seminar's subject.

Vice President of the Sylhet Chamber Ahtasamul Haque Chowdhury, Sylhet Joint Commissioner of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate Jahangir Alam, and Professor Fazle Elahi Md Faisal from the Department of Business Administration at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology also spoke at the event.

