MSF voices concern over death of Alal Dewan after DB men 'picked him up'

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) on Monday expressed deep concern over the death of a man in hospital on 16 June, after the Detective Branch (DB) of police picked him up on 6 June.

Alal Dewan, 50, died at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Friday.

MSF also demanded fair investigation into the death and legal action against those involved in the incident.

Also Read: Take immediate action against journalist Rabbani's killers: Sultana Kamal-led MSF

According to reports, a 33-year-old woman named Fatema Akter was killed in the capital's Baunia area on June 5.

Later, a case was filed against Fatema's husband over the murder. Alal was the caretaker of the building where Fatema was killed.

Alal's family members alleged that DB men picked him up for interrogation on June 6.

Also Read: MSF demands probe into death of under-trial prisoner at Kurigram hospital

On June 15 (Thursday), hospital authorities informed the family that Alal was admitted to the hospital. When they went to the hospital, they told Alal's family to go to the court on Sunday, family members said.

On June 16, Anwar, sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station, phoned Alal's family members and said that Alal "died of a heart attack."

Family members alleged that Alal was tortured to death in police custody.