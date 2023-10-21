MRT Police discharging responsibilities, adopting a passenger-friendly security plan: DMP Chief

Bangladesh

UNB
21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:54 pm

Related News

MRT Police discharging responsibilities, adopting a passenger-friendly security plan: DMP Chief

UNB
21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said the MRT Police have already started discharging its responsibilities, adopting a passenger-friendly security plan and technology-based policing system.

As part of this plan, the MRT police have started performing security duties at Uttara North, Uttara Central and Uttara South Metro Rail Stations on a trial basis from 9 October. So far, a team of 11 people is engaged in metro rail security — in three shifts under the leadership of a police inspector in each of the six stations including Agargaon, Sheorapara and Kazipara metro rail stations.

The DMP Commissioner came up with the remarks while briefing reporters after inspecting the activities of the MRT Police at Uttara North Station in the capital.

The DMP chief also said MRT police will be deployed at all metro rail stations. The security plan will be revised, added and subtracted in light of the experience gained from the trial assignment.

The DMP Commissioner said MRT police will perform their duties inside the metro rail and at the stations, keeping safety, speed and development in mind

MRT police have been trained for a long time. After metro rail is operational till Motijheel on 4 November, the MRT police will be fully responsible, he said.

The top officer of the DMP said that an independent and specialised MRT police unit was formed following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive for the security of metro rail. Initially 231 posts were created headed by a DIG under the Inspector General of Police. Later, to ensure overall safety of metro rail and formulate a passenger-friendly security plan, a total of 537 personnel have been deputed along with additional manpower on the instructions of IGP.

He said that according to the intention of the prime minister, the members of this unit under the leadership of DIG Jihadul Kabir, MRT Police Chief, have completed preparation to take responsibility for the overall security of the metro rail by receiving specialized training.

The MRT Police will perform their duties in coordination with other  specialized units of the police including SB, ATU, and DMP's crime unit, traffic unit, CTTC and other intelligence units.

Top News

MRT Police / DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

13m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

8m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World