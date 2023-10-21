MRT Police discharging responsibilities, adopting a passenger-friendly security plan: DMP Chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today said the MRT Police have already started discharging its responsibilities, adopting a passenger-friendly security plan and technology-based policing system.

As part of this plan, the MRT police have started performing security duties at Uttara North, Uttara Central and Uttara South Metro Rail Stations on a trial basis from 9 October. So far, a team of 11 people is engaged in metro rail security — in three shifts under the leadership of a police inspector in each of the six stations including Agargaon, Sheorapara and Kazipara metro rail stations.

The DMP Commissioner came up with the remarks while briefing reporters after inspecting the activities of the MRT Police at Uttara North Station in the capital.

The DMP chief also said MRT police will be deployed at all metro rail stations. The security plan will be revised, added and subtracted in light of the experience gained from the trial assignment.

The DMP Commissioner said MRT police will perform their duties inside the metro rail and at the stations, keeping safety, speed and development in mind

MRT police have been trained for a long time. After metro rail is operational till Motijheel on 4 November, the MRT police will be fully responsible, he said.

The top officer of the DMP said that an independent and specialised MRT police unit was formed following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directive for the security of metro rail. Initially 231 posts were created headed by a DIG under the Inspector General of Police. Later, to ensure overall safety of metro rail and formulate a passenger-friendly security plan, a total of 537 personnel have been deputed along with additional manpower on the instructions of IGP.

He said that according to the intention of the prime minister, the members of this unit under the leadership of DIG Jihadul Kabir, MRT Police Chief, have completed preparation to take responsibility for the overall security of the metro rail by receiving specialized training.

The MRT Police will perform their duties in coordination with other specialized units of the police including SB, ATU, and DMP's crime unit, traffic unit, CTTC and other intelligence units.