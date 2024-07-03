MPs blast govt for state of banking sector, corruption in administration

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 12:17 am

Related News

MPs blast govt for state of banking sector, corruption in administration

Jatiya Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and two independent MPs—Pankaj Nath and Hamidul Haque Khandker alleged that when it comes to financial institutions and banks, panic grips among everyone

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 12:17 am
Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali moved the bill which was passed by voice vote in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on 2 July. Photo: Collected
Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali moved the bill which was passed by voice vote in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair on 2 July. Photo: Collected

Three opposition and independent MPs on Tuesday (2 July) blasted the government for the deplorable condition of the banking and financial sector.

Jatiya Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, and two independent MPs—Pankaj Nath and Hamidul Haque Khandker alleged that when it comes to financial institutions and banks, panic grips among everyone.

"Interest waivers are being given to big companies on lame excuses. Bangladesh Bank cannot exercise its powers in this regard," they complained.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The lawmakers made this strong criticism while participating in the discussion during passage of the 'Payment and Settlement Bill-2024' in the parliament.

However, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali did not respond to the criticism of the MPs.

Participating in the debate on the bill, Pankaj Nath highlighted the report of a national daily on the interest waiver of four industrial establishments.

"Tk6,497 crores interest waived for four institutions for not complying with the rules. Special approval of Bangladesh Bank was required. I will not go into detail, I will not say the names of the organizations."

Pankaj Nath said that this special approval given by Bangladesh Bank, the state-owned bank - Janata Bank is dying.

Criticising the interest waiver, Pankaj Nath said that natural calamities, death of borrowers are causing the interest to be waived. But nothing happened, not even a disaster. Interest waivers have been given with dubious and lame excuses.

Without mentioning the name of Matiur Rahman, Pankaj Nath said that the name of a controversial person is being discussed every day due to corruption.

"One person holds three to four important positions in the state, from a government bank, director of NBR, chairman of appellate tribunal. The controversy over his political identity started 15 years ago."

He questioned who recommended his name to go to these important positions.

"The ghost remains within the mustard. No one can remove this ghost except the Prime Minister."

In the discussion of the bill, Jatiya Party MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said that PK Halder had left for India with the smuggled money.

Many companies are bankrupt today. It is not clear whether there is a provision in this law or not for those who have deposited money in the leasing company and will get it back. The law is there but there is enforcement of the law.

Hafiz Uddin said that Bangladesh Bank cannot exercise its power. The bank has become like a frog's umbrella. 10-20 banks are closed today. Their financial condition is fragile.

Hamidul Haque Khandker said, when it comes to our financial institutions and banks, everyone gets panicked.

Top News

Parliament / Banking sector / Corruption / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

6h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

16h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

4h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

2h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

3h | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

6h | Videos