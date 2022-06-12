MP Bahar refuses to leave Cumilla-6 constituency despite EC’s directive

Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar is refusing to leave the constituency even after receiving a letter from the Election Commission (EC) for violating the electoral code of conduct, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

The EC cannot take any action against Bahauddin Bahar if he disregards its order and continues to campaign for any candidate in breach of the electoral code of conduct, according to the CEC.

He shared the information while responding to reporters after a dialogue with former CECs, election commissioners and secretaries at Election Commission building in Dhaka's Agargaon on Sunday.

The commission, however, did not take any action against the Cumilla MP, other than 'requesting' him to leave the area.

"For the Cumilla election, the code of conduct clearly bars any government employee or affiliated person from staying in the constituency and taking part directly or indirectly in the election campaign for any candidate," he mentioned.

"The Cumilla MP was involved in such activities which is why we sent him a letter and asked him to leave the area, but he defied the order. We can't just drive an MP out [from a constituency]."

But the request of the EC should be 'enough' for an MP to leave a constituency, the CEC said.

Earlier, the EC had directed AQM Bahauddin Bahar to leave the area as he had violated the Cumilla City Corporation (CUSIC) election code of conduct on 8 June.