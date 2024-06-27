MP Azim murder: Motive yet to be known despite all directly involved in killing arrested, says DB

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
Police have yet to uncover the motive behind the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar despite arresting all seven individuals accused of being directly involved in the murder, the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said today (27 June).

"So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the murder of MP Azim. Of them, seven were directly involved. The others are cohorts who helped with planning," DB chief Harun-or-Rashid told reporters in a press briefing in the DMP Media Centre in Dhaka.

He said two of the accused have been arrested by the Indian Police, while the other seven have been captured by the Bangladesh Police.

However, it is yet to be ascertained exactly why the MP was murdered, said Harun, also Additional Commissioner of DMP, in response to a question from a journalist.

"We can't say what was the motive behind the murder just yet. Finance, business and political reasons are being investigated," said the DB chief.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DB police arrested two more people- Mostafizur Rahman Fakir and Faisal Ali Saji - from a remote hilly area of Khagrachari's Patal Kali Mandir over the murder of MP Azim.

Harun said the DB will seek a 10-day remand for the arrestees.

