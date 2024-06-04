MP Azim murder: Accused Tanvir claims he wasn't at crime scene

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded his statement

A file photo of Tanvir Bhuiyan and another accused Shimul Bhuiyan being produced in a Dhaka court. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Tanvir Bhuiyan and another accused Shimul Bhuiyan being produced in a Dhaka court. Photo: TBS

Tanvir Bhuiyan, one of the accused in the case filed over the abduction and murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, has claimed that he wasn't present at the crime scene.

According to court sources, in a confessional statement to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court today (4 June), Tanvir claimed he was sent back to the country by Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, the alleged mastermind behind the MP's murder, without taking part in the killing.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain recorded his statement after the investigation officer, Mahfuzur Rahman, produced him in court.

Tanvir said a few days before the incident, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen took him to India through the Benapole land port. From there, he went to Kolkata, where Shaheen arranged for him to stay at a hotel. 

'Came from broken family, got entrapped in Shahin's lavish life': Celesty tells court

During his stay, Tanvir called Shaheen to ask why he had been taken to India. Shaheen responded that it was for a job and that he would provide further details in due time, Tanvir said in his statement.

However, he mentioned that Shaheen later sent him back to the country with MP Azim's SIM card and another Indian SIM card.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj upazila unit Awami League, went to India on 12 May on a personal visit to receive treatment. He went missing on 13 May after going out of the flat where he was residing in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area.

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town in Kolkata, where he is believed to be strangled to death and his body was cut into pieces.

Victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen filed a case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

