MP Anar's friend Shahin key suspect in his murder: Kamal tells HT

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaking at a press briefing. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal speaking at a press briefing. Photo: Collected

Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, who was reportedly a friend and business partner of MP Anwarul Azim Anar, is the key suspect in his murder, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told the Hindustan Times today (25 May).

Speaking exclusively to PTI from Dhaka, Kamal said, "Of course, we are looking for Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. He is a key suspect and wanted. We have sought help from Indian, Nepal and US law enforcement agencies to put him on trial."

He also said his ministry was working with India and the US to get and put him on trial for the alleged crime.

"We are working on a system to bring Shahin back...We are in touch with all the agencies concerned including the Interpol to ensure justice to our parliamentarian's family. We have already arrested three persons including a woman. Two of them have criminal backgrounds and we are checking the antecedents of the woman," he said.

Asked about the motive behind the murder, the home minister said, "We will reveal it soon."

Repeated attempts to contact Shahin in the US went in vain, but his brother Md Shahiduzzaman, mayor of Kotchandpur municipality in Bangladesh's Jhenaidah, demanded stern action against his brother if found guilty, reports HT.

Speaking to PTI from Jhenaidah, Shahiduzzaman said, "We grew up together and it is hard to believe that he is involved in such a heinous crime. If he is at all indulged in the crime, he should be punished."

He said, "I spoke to him two weeks ago over the phone and he sounded happy...I believe he is in the US now."

Shahiduzzaman, however, claimed that he had no knowledge of his brother's business dealings or his relationship with the MP.

"All I know is that my brother is very rich...But I have no clue about his business," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer in West Bengal said, "Bangladesh does not have any extradition treaty with the US government but India has. We are planning to extradite Shahin to India because the crime occurred in our state."

Shahin, a close friend and reportedly a business partner of Anar, is believed to be in New York City, where he holds US citizenship.

Anar, a three-time parliamentarian from Jhenaidah-4, was the president of Awami League's Kaliganj sub-district unit.

On 11 May, he went to West Bengal to undergo treatment and went missing from Kolkata on 13 May.

According to investigators, Shahin lured the parliamentarian to a posh residential complex in Kolkata's New Town area through Bangladeshi model Celesty Rahman and was murdered there.

On 30 April, Shahin travelled to India and returned to Bangladesh on 10 May. On 18 May, he flew to Nepal and then reportedly to Dubai and presently he is believed to be in New York City, they said.

West Bengal CID sources said Anar was first strangulated after which his body was chopped into pieces by a Bangladeshi butcher . Later, Jihad along with two others dumped the pieces of the flesh at different areas in South 24-Parganas district. His body parts are yet to be found.

So far, four persons — three from Bangladesh and one from Bongaon in West Bengal — have been arrested in this case.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Jenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar / murder

