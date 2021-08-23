Mozammel Babu elected president, Inam Ahmed general secretary of Editors Guild

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 04:30 pm

Related News

Mozammel Babu elected president, Inam Ahmed general secretary of Editors Guild

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 04:30 pm
MOZAMMEL BABU (Left) and INAM AHMED (Right)
MOZAMMEL BABU (Left) and INAM AHMED (Right)

Editors Guild, Bangladesh – an association formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism in the country – has announced its committee for the next two years with Mozammel Babu, Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television,  as its president and Inam Ahmed, Editor of The Business Standard, as general secretary.

The committee was unanimously elected for the next two years at the general meeting of the guild on Sunday night (22 August).

The committee's advisory council includes senior Journalist Toab Khan, Jagoran Editor Abed Khan, Ajker Patrika Editor Dr. Golam Rahman and Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain.

Presidium members of the committee are Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Editor-in-Chief Abul Kalam Azad, Daily Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, DBC Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam, Amader Orthoneeti Editor-in-Chief Naimul Islam Khan, DOT Magazine Editor Mustapha Khalid Palash, Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutt, Newsbangla Editor Swadesh Roy and bdnews24. com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi.

Gazi TV Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza and Desh TV Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak have been elected the Joint Secretary of the committee while Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell was named as Organizing Secretary.

Besides, The Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoaib Chowdhury has been made the Treasurer.

Among the new executive committee members are Independent TV Editor-in-Chief M Shamsur Rahman, Energy & Power Editor Mollah M Amzad Hossain, ATN News Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha, Amader Notun Shomoy  Editor Nasima Khan Monty, Maasranga Television Head of News Rejoan Haq Raja, Bangladesh Post Editor-in-Chief Sharif Shahab Uddin and ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor Z E Mamun.

Chief Editor of bdnews24. com Toufique Imrose Khalidi became the founding president of Editors Guild on January 4, 2019. Later, in March 2020, Mozammel Babu was elected president, but the full committee could not be formed because of the Corona pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that in December, 2018 the Editors Guild was constituted by the  editors and editorial heads of all news media houses.

Top News

Editors Guild / Mozammel Babu / Inam Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

21h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

21h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

21h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 