Mozammel Babu elected president, Inam Ahmed general secretary of Editors Guild

Editors Guild, Bangladesh – an association formed to protect editorial freedom and promote responsible journalism in the country – has announced its committee for the next two years with Mozammel Babu, Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor Television, as its president and Inam Ahmed, Editor of The Business Standard, as general secretary.

The committee was unanimously elected for the next two years at the general meeting of the guild on Sunday night (22 August).

The committee's advisory council includes senior Journalist Toab Khan, Jagoran Editor Abed Khan, Ajker Patrika Editor Dr. Golam Rahman and Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain.

Presidium members of the committee are Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Editor-in-Chief Abul Kalam Azad, Daily Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, DBC Editor-in-Chief Manzurul Islam, Amader Orthoneeti Editor-in-Chief Naimul Islam Khan, DOT Magazine Editor Mustapha Khalid Palash, Jugantar Editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutt, Newsbangla Editor Swadesh Roy and bdnews24. com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi.

Gazi TV Editor-in-Chief Syed Ishtiaque Reza and Desh TV Editor Sukanta Gupta Alak have been elected the Joint Secretary of the committee while Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqer Russell was named as Organizing Secretary.

Besides, The Asian Age Editorial Board Chairman Shoaib Chowdhury has been made the Treasurer.

Among the new executive committee members are Independent TV Editor-in-Chief M Shamsur Rahman, Energy & Power Editor Mollah M Amzad Hossain, ATN News Chief Executive Editor Munni Saha, Amader Notun Shomoy Editor Nasima Khan Monty, Maasranga Television Head of News Rejoan Haq Raja, Bangladesh Post Editor-in-Chief Sharif Shahab Uddin and ATN Bangla Chief Executive Editor Z E Mamun.

Chief Editor of bdnews24. com Toufique Imrose Khalidi became the founding president of Editors Guild on January 4, 2019. Later, in March 2020, Mozammel Babu was elected president, but the full committee could not be formed because of the Corona pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that in December, 2018 the Editors Guild was constituted by the editors and editorial heads of all news media houses.