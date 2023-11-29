Moving truck set on fire in Sonargaon, helper burnt

A truck burnt in Narayanganj on 28 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Miscreants has set fire to a moving truck in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, which injured the helper.

The incident took place around 9:30pm on Tuesday (29 November) in Shinglab area of the upazila's Asian Highway, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon police station Mahbub Alam.

Quoting witnesses, the police said an attempt was made to set fire to the truck moving on the highway at night. The driver's helper named Saymon suffered burn injuries on his hand as he was sitting next to the window.

He quickly got out of the car and extinguished the fire, but several parts of the truck were burnt.

Locals then sent Saymon to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute in the capital for treatment, said the OC.

Police are working to identify those involved, said Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (B Circle) Sheikh Billal Hossain.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour blockade called by BNP will start from 6am on Wednesday and the police are suspecting the BNP leaders and activists are behind this incident.

However, the media wing of Narayanganj BNP claimed they do not know anything about the incident. District BNP General Secretary Golam Farooq Khokon said, "I am not aware of anyone taking to the streets in support of the blockade."