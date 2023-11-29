Moving truck set on fire in Sonargaon, helper burnt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 08:37 am

Related News

Moving truck set on fire in Sonargaon, helper burnt

The media wing of Narayanganj BNP claimed they do not know anything about the incident

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 08:37 am
A truck burnt in Narayanganj on 28 November 2023. Photo: Collected
A truck burnt in Narayanganj on 28 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Miscreants has set fire to a moving truck in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, which injured the helper.

The incident took place around 9:30pm on Tuesday (29 November) in Shinglab area of the upazila's Asian Highway, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon police station Mahbub Alam.

Quoting witnesses, the police said an attempt was made to set fire to the truck moving on the highway at night. The driver's helper named Saymon suffered burn injuries on his hand as he was sitting next to the window.

He quickly got out of the car and extinguished the fire, but several parts of the truck were burnt.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Locals then sent Saymon to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute in the capital for treatment, said the OC.

Police are working to identify those involved, said Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (B Circle) Sheikh Billal Hossain.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour blockade called by BNP will start from 6am on Wednesday and the police are suspecting the BNP leaders and activists are behind this incident.

However, the media wing of Narayanganj BNP claimed they do not know anything about the incident. District BNP General Secretary Golam Farooq Khokon said, "I am not aware of anyone taking to the streets in support of the blockade."

Top News / Crime

truck / fire / injured

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

25m | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

16h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

16h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

18h | Education

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

11h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

10h | TBS Science
NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

13h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

15h | TBS World