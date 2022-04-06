Moving car catches fire on Dhaka street

A moving car caught fire at the busy Banani-Kakoli Crossing on the New Airport Road Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic on the stretch for nearly half an hour.

Fortunately, the driver and a passenger of the car escaped unhurt.

The Mirpur-bound car coming from Eskaton caught fire at around 10:15am near the police box at the crossing, said Shahiful Islam, senior station officer of Kurmitola Fire Station.

On information, a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the flames were doused in half an hour.

Firemen suspect that an electrical short-circuit or the overheated engine of the car could have triggered the inferno.