Movies to take country's art and culture to global arena: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
20 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 09:49 pm

Movies to take country's art and culture to global arena: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the country's film industry has turned around under the supervision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and it would take the country's art and culture to the global arena.

The minister made the comments while replying to a query of journalists after addressing a programme at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the construction work of the BFDC Bhaban along with newly constructed BTRC Bhaban and Tathya Commission Bhaban in the city.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed the function from BFDC Complex. Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker, BFDC Managing Director Nuzhat Yesmin and film artistes and officials were present.

Dr Hasan said the film industry started its journey in 1957 with the patronisation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and her daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced it as an industry taking many measures for its development.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, realising the contribution of films in the society, had tabled a bill in the provincial assembly for the establishment of Film Development Corporation (FDC) in 1957 which later led to establishment of the FDC.

He said a number of epoch-making cinemas were made and artists were born through the FDC and the movies had played a big role in building the movement for independence and building post-independent Bangladesh.

Dr Hasan said the FDC has been playing a pivotal role in protecting the culture and heritage of the country.

He said three basements and some parts of the first floor have already been constructed of the new complex and he hoped that the construction works will be completed by next two years.

Besides, he said the government is constructing Bangabandhu Film City in Gazipur on 105 acrs of land. The work of the first phase of the film city has already been completed while Tk380 crore has been allocated for the second phase, he added.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud

