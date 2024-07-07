Movements over pension, quota being strictly monitored: Quader 

The university teachers' movement over pension scheme and students' agitation over quota system in government service are being strictly monitored, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (7 July).

"We are deeply monitoring the situation of the teachers' movement and agitation over quota system. Those will be solved on time. I hope so and I believe so," he told reporters after distributing 'Shuddhachar Puruskar' among the officials and employees of his ministry at the conference room of the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, said, "The students are waging movement on quota issue, but it is not the decision of the government.

"The court has given the verdict and it is now in the Appellate Division.

"We should not talk on the issue. It is a matter of the court. So, we are monitoring the issue," he added.

About the teachers' ongoing movement, the minister said, "We have communication with them. It will be solved on time."

The AL general secretary said all plans will have to be implemented keeping in mind the economic condition.

"We have to be alert as the recurrence of Sri Lankan incident or mistakes cannot take place.

He said it needs to take steps to denounce or give punishments for bad deeds along with giving rewards for good deeds.

There were many talks about corruption, commission percentage, promotion and transfer.

Those practices have been stopped, especially in BRTA and Transport Division, he added.

Criticising a comment of BNP leaders on corruption, Quader said there were no corruption in mega projects rather the government has saved a lot in mega projects. About Tk 1,100 crore has been saved in three bridges - Meghna, Gomati and Kanchpur, he said.

Besides, he said, Tk1,835 crore has been saved in Padma Bridge.