Movement can do nothing as people are with AL: Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said none can harm the Awami League (AL) government by staging any movement as long as the people are with it.

"You [AL leaders and workers] have people's trust. None can do anything by waging movement as long as the people are with us and we're working for people's welfare," she said.

The prime minister was addressing a civic rally that turned into a grand rally held at Purbachal of Patilganj under Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj after unveiling the plaque of the construction work of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-1 at sector 4 there.