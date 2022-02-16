MoU signed to network non-government Australian stakeholders

MoU signed to network non-government Australian stakeholders

The purpose of the MoU is to identify potential project opportunities, ventures, and areas of collaboration of mutual interests and network with stakeholders through a process of non-binding consultation

Initially four priority sectors- Ready-made Garments, Infrastructure, Energy and Power, Health and Private Capital Investment have been identified. Photo: Courtesy
Initially four priority sectors- Ready-made Garments, Infrastructure, Energy and Power, Health and Private Capital Investment have been identified. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh High Commission Canberra and Cross Sector Development Partnerships Initiative (XSPI) today signed an MoU on collaboration to complement the existing Australian government development assistance.

According to a press release, the purpose of the MoU is to identify potential project opportunities, ventures, and areas of collaboration of mutual interests and network with stakeholders through a process of non-binding consultation. Initially four priority sectors- Ready-made Garments, Infrastructure, Energy and Power, Health, and Private Capital Investment have been identified. 

At the workshop held following the signing ceremony, the parties agreed to commence collaboration on the four priority sectors above with initial health sector focus on dengue fever. In addition, a dialogue has commenced on the investment and financial services conference to be held this year.

XSPI is a recent Australian (non-government) initiative to increase the amount and impact of international development assistance in Asia and the Pacific through focused cross sector collaboration between its five key sectors contributing sectors and national partners. These sectors comprise Australia's business, government, NGO/NFP, philanthropy/private capital, and academia/health/medical research sectors. XSPI has identified Bangladesh, Indonesia, and PNG as the initial priority countries for South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Melanesia, respectively.

The High Commission's collaboration with XSPI being purely consultative in nature will create no financial implications and decision-making role in each other's activities.  The MoU shall be valid for five years. 

 

