MoU signed with Harvard Kennedy School to develop public administration in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
26 May, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 05:21 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Bangladesh and Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the USA.

The document was inked with a view to further developing and strengthening capacities of public administration in Bangladesh, said a press release on Thursday.

PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Professor Douglas W Elmendorf, on behalf of Bangladesh government and the Ash Center respectively, signed the MoU at the Harvard Kennedy School, Cambridge on Wednesday.

During the signing ceremony, Dr Kaikaus hoped that the collaboration with the Ash Center would play a significant role in creating efficient human resources in the Public Service domain of Bangladesh, which is a critically important parameter in shaping the country into "Shonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He stressed the need for intensifying collaboration between Bangladesh and the US as the two countries are now celebrating 50 years of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The principal secretary expected that the engagements between the government of Bangladesh and Harvard Kennedy School would be further broadened and deepened in the times to come, especially in the fields of education, research and innovation.

Prof Douglas W Elmendorf described the signing of the document as a privilege for the centre to be partnering with the development trajectory of Bangladesh.

He said it is important to work closely with the government of Bangladesh in implementing the MoU. He commended the socio-economic achievements Bangladesh has scripted in the recent past, the country's proactive and pragmatic policies and strategies as well as visionary leadership for this impressive success.

With signing of the MoU, a new chapter of collaboration has been opened between the two sides in human resource development, with special emphasis on curriculum design and review of public administration; teaching and training of policymakers as well as exploring joint research opportunities.

Finance senior secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, Public Administration senior secretary KM Ali Azam and Consul General of the Consulate General of Bangladesh in New York Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, GIU Director Dr Shamima Nasrin, were, among others, present.

 

