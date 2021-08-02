MoU between DU and Netherlands signed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 07:35 pm

The MoU is for strengthening the competitive export capacities of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well as capacity building in the Home Decoration and Home Textile (HDHT) sector of Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Dhaka (DU) and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Netherlands was signed through a virtual platform today.

The MoU is for strengthening the competitive export capacities of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as well as capacity building in Home Decoration and Home Textile (HDHT) sector of Bangladesh, says a press release.

Treasurer of DU Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and Managing Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries of the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (CBI) Mrs Pauline Doll singed the MoU on behalf of their respective side.

Dean of the Faculty of Fine Art of DU Prof Nisar Hossain, Chairperson of the Department of Crafts Farhana Ferdausi and Acting Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarker were virtually connected to the function.

According to the MoU, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of Netherlands will provide support to design a post-graduate course on HDHT and SMEs at the University of Dhaka. 

It will also provide technical assistance and make DU young teachers and students trained and skilled in this regard.

