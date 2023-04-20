Motorcycles ply Padma Bridge once again

Motorcycles have started plying the Padma Bridge from 6am Thursday after about nine and a half months of hiatus.

The motorcycles drivers are using the designated lanes of the bridge and a speed limit of 60km per hour has been set.

Though toll collection was supposed to be done through one booth, motorcycle toll is being collected from two booths, Bridges Divisiion Joint Secretary Bhikharuddaula Chowdhury confirmed these facts.

Photo: TBS

He said that 25-30 motorcycles are getting on the bridge from the two booths every minute.

Photo: TBS

Earlier, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) decided to ferry motorcycles on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi route of the Padma River for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Following BIWTC's request, the bridge authorities allowed ferries to run through the pillars 22-23, and 38-39 of Padma Bridge in a letter signed by Project Director Md Shafiqul Islam on 13 April.

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from 27 June 2022 as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge on 26 June.