Motorcycle rider killed in Ashulia road accident, angry mob torches two buses involved

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 10:26 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A motorcycle rider was killed in a road accident involving two buses in Ashulia today. Later an agitated crowd torched the two buses that were involved in the accident.

The accident took place at Jirabo area of Abdullahpur-Bypail road in Ashulia around 8:30am on Sunday (2 April).

"We have recovered the body of the deceased, but we are yet to know his identity. The process of taking legal action is going on," Ashulia Police Station Sub-Inspector Masood Al Mamun told The Business Standard (TBS).

Following the accident, an agitated crowd, angry over the death of the motorcycle rider in the accident, set fire to the two buses that were involved in the accident. Later local fire service personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

"A motorcycle rider was killed in the morning after being run over by a bus of Alinur Paribahan going to Abdullahpur. Later, the angry mob set fire to two buses of Alinu Paribahan. After receiving the information, we went to the spot and brought the bus fire under control," Kabir Hossain, station officer of Jirabo Fire Service, told TBS.
 

 

