Motorcycle accident kills 3 friends in Sylhet

A head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in the deaths of three friends in Sylhet's Zakiganj last night (12 April).

Two of them were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, and one died while undergoing treatment.

Two from the other motorcycle were also injured in the accident.

The deceased are Adil Hossain, 20, Zakaria Ahmed, 21, and Milon Ahmed, 20.

The accident occurred around midnight on the Zakiganj-Sylhet road near Shahbag Muhidpur area.

"On the night following Eid, Adil, Zakaria, and Milon went out on a motorcycle. On the Shahbag portion of the Zakiganj-Sylhet road, their motorcycle collided with another coming from the opposite direction," said locals.

The severe impact critically injured Adil, Zakaria, and Milon. Locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctor declared Adil Hossain and Zakaria Ahmed dead on arrival.

Milon was quickly referred to MAG Osmani Hospital in Sylhet due to his critical condition. He died there early this morning.

"The bodies have been placed in the morgue at Osmani Hospital. They will be handed over to their families after an autopsy," said Md Jabed Masud, officer-in-charge of Zakiganj police station.

He also said two passengers from the other motorcycle were injured and are undergoing treatment at Osmani Hospital.

The OC did not disclose their identities.