Motorcade of missing BNP leader Ilyas Ali's wife attacked ahead of Sylhet rally

Missing BNP leader M Ilyas Ali's wife's motorcade was reportedly attacked on Tuesday while she was campaigning in favour of the party's Sylhet divisional rally ahead of 19 November.

The police detained Faisal Ahmed, member of Upazila Chhatra Dal's convening committee, and Nurul Islam, leader of BNP's Umarpur Union, suspected to be in connection with the attack.

Local BNP insiders alleged that a group of the Awami League's student front Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) carried out the attack when Ilyas Ali's wife Tahsina Rushdi Luna, also an advisor to the BNP's Chairperson Khaleda Zia, got on her vehicle after campaigning in the Goyalabazar area of Osmaninagar upazila in the district.

The upazila unit BNP General Secretary Abdullah Misbah was also injured in the attack, they claimed.

Joint General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Javed Ahmed Ambia made a counter-complaint that 6 Jubo League leaders and activists were attacked and injured in Goyalabazar by BNP men.

Tahsina Rushdi Luna told The Business Standard that during the campaign, the police alongside Jubo League and Chhatra League men obstructed the Goyalabazar area.

"Then they attacked and vandalised my car. The police are now saying the opposite, that BNP men have attacked the activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League," she added.

Osmaninagar Police Station OC SM Main Uddin said, "The police went to the spot after receiving information about the agitation on both sides. We have detained two Chhatra Dal men for questioning. However, no party has filed a written complaint with the police yet."