Motorbikes resort to pick-ups for crossing Padma Bridge

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 03:24 pm

Photo: TBS
Motorcycles have been banned on Padma Bridge following an accident which killed two bike riders on the bridge.

This led to some riders resorting to cross the bridge through pick-up vans with their vehicles as they could not cross the river any other way as ferry services were also suspended, they complained.

The pick-ups are charging Tk1,000 for each trip.

Md Nurul Alam, who along with his family members crossed the bridge with his bike on a pick-up, said money does not matter in this case as it was his family members' wish to visit the bridge.

Md Hafiz, a sales representative of a medicine company, said, "I set out for my hometown in Madaripur but could not reach there as pick-ups were asking for Tk1,000 to cross the bridge and I cannot afford that."

"Why should we take responsibility for the actions of other bikers? Those who are responsible for violating the rules should be punished. 

Photo: TBS
"If all motorcycles are barred from crossing the Padma Bridge how will it come to use for the people of the southern districts of the country", he added.

Md Russel Mia said, "My father is very ill so I have to reach home fast. However, I could not cross the toll plaza, so I am now going on a pick-up which is costing me Tk1,000."

Pick-up driver Md Shajahan Mia said, "I can take two motorcycles on each trip and have already made three trips. 

"I am charging Tk1,000 for each motorcycle. I earned Tk4,700 in this way yesterday (27 June)."

Motorbikers demand Padma Bridge ban to be lifted immediately 

Speaking with The Business Standard, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Supervising Engineer (Bridge) Md Tofazzel Hossain, said the number of motorcycles in the toll plaza area is very low today due to the ban on motorcycles from crossing the Padma Bridge.

Some are crossing the Padma Bridge after loading their motorcycles as products on pick-ups and covering them up.

However, the bikers who are sitting on the motorcycles inside the pick-ups are being refused entry as there is a risk of them getting down to take photos, added Tofazzel Hossain.

So, they are being returned for security reasons, said the BBA official.

