Motorbikers demand Padma Bridge ban to be lifted immediately 

A large number of motorbikes were seen waiting near the toll plaza at the Mawa end of Padma Bridge on Tuesday morning.

They were hoping to cross the river via the long-waited bridge despite the government banning the two-wheeler from plying on it.

Some even resorted to crossing the bridge through pick-up vans with their vehicles complaining that they could not cross the river any other way as ferry services have been suspended.

Photo: TBS

But all their efforts went in vain as the bridge authority along with law enforcers barred motorcyclists from getting on the bridge for the second straight day as per government directives.

Speaking with The Business Standard, a motorbiker, wishing to be unnamed, said, "Authorities should allow law-abiding bikers [to use the Padma Bridge] who have their licences and all other necessary documents. This will definitely help to reduce the number of accidents.

Photo: TBS

"There are no ferries operating at the Shimulia ghat. We live on the other side of River Padma. As we cannot use the bridge to cross, we are now stuck here. We just want to go home."

"We would like to plead to the prime minister to immediately lift the ban on motorcycles," he added.

Meanwhile, stating that there are no long queues of vehicles at the two ends of the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Supervising Engineer (Bridge) Md Tofazzel Hossain, said, "Mostly cars and goods-laden trucks are crossing the bridge with ease today (28 June) as there are no tailbacks near the toll plaza areas."

Photo: TBS

"Of the vehicles that used the bridge on the first day of opening on Sunday, some 70% were motorbikes.

"We had a hard time controlling and maintaining them. But the situation has improved drastically after the ban. Everything is normal now," he added.

When asked about pick-ups being used to carry motorcycles as well as their riders to cross the bridge, he said, "A new ban has been imposed restricting pick-ups from carrying bikes.

"However, any commercial consignment of motorbikes are being allowed to pass through."

Photo: TBS

The Bridges Division banned motorcycles on the bridge from Monday morning as the pressure of motorbikes overwhelmed the toll plaza employees and two bikers died in a crash on the bridge yesterday (26 June).