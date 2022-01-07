A mother’s struggle to save her twin

Authorities of private hospital Amar Bangladesh at Shyamoli area in the capital allegedly drove out two six-month old child patients, undergoing treatment at the ICU unit, and their mother on Thursday, for not paying the hospital bills "in due time".

"Twins are always a blessing for the parents, I have heard since my childhood. My joy knew no bound when I gave birth to the twins, but unfortunately I could not save the life of one of them due to the cruelty of the hospital authorities," alleged Ayesha Akter, 32, mother of twin brothers Ahammed and Abdullah, born around six months ago, while talking to The Business Standard on Friday.

After being thrown out from the hospital on Thursday evening, the mother alone rushed the twins to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by an ambulance. However, one of the infants died on the way to DMCH where the doctors on duty declared him dead.

"My children and I were thrown out of the hospital by force. They pulled out the oxygen mask of my baby at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). They even tortured me physically. At the PICU room, the hospital owner Golam Sarwar pushed me down to the ground while my son Abdullah was in my lap. My baby got severely injured then. My only crime was I could not pay their over charges in time," Ayesha added, breaking down in tears while talking to this correspondent.

The birth of the twin brothers brought a moment of joy to our family members. But one them died due to the mental and physical torture of the hospital authorities, she added.

As the twin had difficulties since their birth, Ayesha struggled a lot to save their lives. She admitted her babies to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on 31 December as they had been suffering from fever. Even after undergoing treatment for three days, their condition did not improve. On 2 January, being lured by a middleman, Ayesha took her sons to Amar Bangladesh Hospital from the Suhrawardy Hospital.

"The doctors there told me that my babies would they not survive if they were not admitted to PICU. I immediately agreed. After four days, on Thursday afternoon, they charged around Tk1,26,000 as ICU, medicine and other bills. I could not manage the money all of a sudden."

"Having no alternative, I requested the hospital owner to keep Tk50,500 for the time being, and promised that I would pay the rest within a few hours. But they did not pay heed to my words. They hit me and pushed me down to the ground, with my sick child in my lap. They then drove me out of the hospital only for the money."

"My husband could not send money from Saudi Arabia on time. But he had sent around Tk40,000, just two hours after I was driven out of the hospital, to a pharmacy owner adjacent to the hospital. But, after all, we could not save our son Abdullah," she added.

On Friday noon, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the hospital owner Md Golam Sarwar, after Ayesha filed a case in the morning with the Mohammadpur Police Station over negligence of duty of the hospital authorities.