A mother’s struggle to save her twin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:36 pm

Related News

A mother’s struggle to save her twin

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities of private hospital Amar Bangladesh at Shyamoli area in the capital allegedly drove out two six-month old child patients, undergoing treatment at the ICU unit, and their mother on Thursday, for not paying the hospital bills "in due time".

"Twins are always a blessing for the parents, I have heard since my childhood. My joy knew no bound when I gave birth to the twins, but unfortunately I could not save the life of one of them due to the cruelty of the hospital authorities," alleged Ayesha Akter, 32, mother of twin brothers Ahammed and Abdullah, born around six months ago, while talking to The Business Standard on Friday.

After being thrown out from the hospital on Thursday evening, the mother alone rushed the twins to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) by an ambulance. However, one of the infants died on the way to DMCH where the doctors on duty declared him dead.

"My children and I were thrown out of the hospital by force. They pulled out the oxygen mask of my baby at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). They even tortured me physically. At the PICU room, the hospital owner Golam Sarwar pushed me down to the ground while my son Abdullah was in my lap. My baby got severely injured then. My only crime was I could not pay their over charges in time," Ayesha added, breaking down in tears while talking to this correspondent.

The birth of the twin brothers brought a moment of joy to our family members. But one them died due to the mental and physical torture of the hospital authorities, she added.

As the twin had difficulties since their birth, Ayesha struggled a lot to save their lives. She admitted her babies to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on 31 December as they had been suffering from fever. Even after undergoing treatment for three days, their condition did not improve. On 2 January, being lured by a middleman, Ayesha took her sons to Amar Bangladesh Hospital from the Suhrawardy Hospital.

"The doctors there told me that my babies would they not survive if they were not admitted to PICU. I immediately agreed. After four days, on Thursday afternoon, they charged around Tk1,26,000 as ICU, medicine and other bills. I could not manage the money all of a sudden."

"Having no alternative, I requested the hospital owner to keep Tk50,500 for the time being, and promised that I would pay the rest within a few hours. But they did not pay heed to my words. They hit me and pushed me down to the ground, with my sick child in my lap. They then drove me out of the hospital only for the money."

"My husband could not send money from Saudi Arabia on time. But he had sent around Tk40,000, just two hours after I was driven out of the hospital, to a pharmacy owner adjacent to the hospital. But, after all, we could not save our son Abdullah," she added.     

On Friday noon, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the hospital owner Md Golam Sarwar, after Ayesha filed a case in the morning with the Mohammadpur Police Station over negligence of duty of the hospital authorities.

Top News

twin / private hospital / health expenditure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

3h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

4h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

7h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

8h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals