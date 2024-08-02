Mothers join protest in Chattogram in support of students

The demonstration took place in front of Jamal Khan Press Club on Friday (2 August). Photo: TBS

A group of around 200 mothers of protesting students joined a rally in Chattogram organised by "Protibadi Nari Somaj" today (2 August).

At the rally, they denounced the arbitrary killings, attacks and mass arrests of students by the law enforcement agencies.

The demonstration took place in front of Jamal Khan Press Club at 4pm.

The protestors demanded justice for the students killed during the recent movement.

The event featured songs, poems, and street plays, with participants chanting slogans such as "Why did my child die? I want a reply!" and "Why did Mugdho die?"

Around 4:30pm, a group of students joined the protest.

"Parents are now standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their children," declared speakers at the rally.

"We, parents and teachers, fully support the students' justified demands. Until these demands are met, we will remain on the streets. The students' calls for an end to police brutality during their protests are entirely logical," they said.