Mother, two children die in mosquito coil fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 02:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire that reportedly started from a mosquito coil has claimed the lives of a mother and two of her children in Chattogram

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday (28 May) at a house in the East Shaheed Nagar area under the Bayezid Bostami police station.

The victims have been identified as Noor Nahar Begum, 30, and her two children, Faria, 3, and Maruf, 1. 

Md Eman Uddin, 23, injured in the fire, has returned home after receiving treatment at a local hospital.

According to Amin, the nephew of the deceased mother, Noor Nahar Begum was a single mother.

Contacted, Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Chief Lader Chitta Ranjan Baidya said that it took two units from the Bayezid Bostami fire station to bring the blaze under control at 5:50am this morning. 

The fire gutted six rooms of the house, he said adding, "We, following primary inspection, are guessing that the fire originated from a mosquito coil."

Kamruzzaman, the station officer of Bayezid Bostami Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, stated that the fire quickly spread to the electric wires of the establishment.

However, local residents had already rescued the four injured individuals and rushed them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) before the arrival of the fire service.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Kazi Tanvirul Azam of the CMHC police outpost, said that the burn victims were admitted to the hospital's burn unit in critical condition.

"Tragically, one-year-old Maruf succumbed to his injuries at 9am, followed by the deaths of Noor Nahar and Faria at 12:30pm," he added.

