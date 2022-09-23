Mother, son killed after mini truck rams auto rickshaw in Cox's Bazar

A mother and her son have been killed and another three injured after a mini truck ploughed into an auto rickshaw in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The accident took place on the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road at Teknaf's Whykong area around 1:15pm Friday (23 September), said Inspector Monirul Islam Bhuiyan of Whykong Highway Police Outpost.

The deceased are Fatema Akter, 19, and her two-month-old boy Muhammad Aswat. However, three injured were not identified immediately.

"The auto rickshaw was heading to Cox's Bazar when a mini-truck crashed into it from behind. Five passengers were injured," said Police inspector Monirul Islam Bhuiyan, citing witnesses.

