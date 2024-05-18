Mother, son among four killed by lightning strikes in Narsingdi

Four people, including a woman and her son died and another was injured in separate lightning strikes in Narsingdi on Saturday (18 May).

The incidents happened around 10:00am at Sadar Upazila's Alokbali village and Shahartali's Hajipur area.

The deceased were identified as Sharifa Begum, 50, wife of Kamal Miah, her son Iqbal Hossain, 12, Qayyum Mia, 22, son of Karam Ali from Alokbali village, and Moslehuddin, 50, from the Hajipur area.

Tanvir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Narsingdi Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed the matter.

In the Alokbari village, Sharifa Begum and her son Iqbal died on the spot from the lightning strike. Kaiyum, died on the way to Sadar Hospital. One person named Kamal Hossain, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. All of them were working on the field to harvest paddy at the time of the incident, he said.

Besides, one more person, Moslehuddin, died from la lightning strike in Hajipur, added the police official.