Mother sells child then calls 999 to cover tracks; child rescued

A mother of a three-month-old called the National Emergency Service - 999 on Sunday and claimed that her child was missing.

Upon investigating, police found out that the mother had actually sold her child and staged the drama to convince her husband and in-laws of her innocence.

When asked about the reason for selling the child, she said that she has three children, all in the same age range, including this one and with her expatriate husband was struggling to earn enough to feed the family.

In addition, she claimed that she had noticed that the baby was not completely healthy.

The child was rescued the next day (27 March) from Lohardia under the Bhanga police station of Faridpur.

The relatives of the mother were then informed. Considering the helpless condition of the caller, the rescued child was returned without taking any legal action against the woman.