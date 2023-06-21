Mother, newborn death: Eden college students demand cancellation of licence of Central Hospital, doctors involved

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 07:58 pm






Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following the death of Eden College student Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child, students of the college have sent a memorandum to the health ministry demanding the cancellation of licences of those involved in the incident.

They alleged the deaths occurred due to wrong treatment and irregularities at the Central Hospital and demanded the hospital pay Tk2 crore as compensation.

In the memorandum signed by Dhaka College student Nazmul Hasan and Eden Mohila College student Monira on behalf of the agitating students, they said the licence of Dr Sangjukta Saha, under whom Ankhi was admitted, along with others involved should be revoked and they should be arrested immediately.

They also mentioned that not only Ankhi, another student of the Zoology Department of Dhaka University, Afia Jahan, died in 2017 due to medical negligence at the Central Hospital. The then director of the Central Hospital was arrested over the incident.

This set a precedent to cancel the hospital's licence, they said.

The memorandum said Ankhi was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Dr Sangjukta Saha.

It claimed that Dr Saha had been illegally seeing patients without registration from BMDC (Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council) and performing operations for the past 13 years.

And in order to ensure health services in all public and private hospitals of the country, the basic rights of all should be ensured by forming a monitoring cell, reads the memorandum.

