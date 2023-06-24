Mother, newborn death: Dr Sangjukta shares audio recording as proof of her innocence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 03:35 pm
24 June, 2023

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dr Sangjukta Saha has presented an audio recording to prove that Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, a mother in labour, was admitted to and treated at the Central Hospital without her knowledge.

At a press conference at her residence on Saturday (24 June), Dr Sangjukta shared the audio recording of a primary witness describing the events that led to the death of Akhi and her newborn.  

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.

According to the recording, a Dr Munna was involved in the process when the victim in labour was admitted to Dhaka's Central Hospital under the supervision of senior gynaecologist Dr Shahjadi.

He claimed to realize that Akhi's family must have been informed about Dr Sangjukta's absence by Dr Shahjadi.

Reportedly, Dr Sangjukta during the time was on her way to Dubai, which, according to her, was known to the hospital authority.

On 14 June, family members of a caesarean patient, Mahabuba Akhi, alleged that Dhaka's Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during delivery.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Previously on Tuesday (20 June) Dr Sangjukta alleged that Central Hospital was liable for the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child.

She had also served a legal notice to the hospital for spreading false information against her.

During the press conference today, Dr Sangjukta admitted her failure to renew her BMDC license for the past 13 years.

Responding to a question in this regard, she admitted her mistake saying it was due to lack of time that she couldn't renew the license and was also unaware that the procedure went online last year.

