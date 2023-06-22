Mother, newborn death: Central Hospital serves legal notice to Dr Sangjukta to withdraw statement

Central Hospital authority has sent a legal notice to Dr Sangjukta Saha for withdrawing her statement against the hospital regarding the death of a mother and her newborn.

Lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam sent the letter to Dr Sangjukta's house on behalf of the hospital on 21 June.

"Dr Sangjukta held a press conference at her house on Tuesday and made a few defamatory comments against the hospital. We sent the notice for her to withdraw the statement," he said.

"If she does not withdraw her statement a Digital Security Act case will be filed against her," added the lawyer.

Previously on Tuesday (20 June) Dr Sangjukta alleged that Central Hospital is liable for the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child.

She had also served a legal notice to the hospital for spreading false information against her.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.