Mother, newborn death: Central Hospital serves legal notice to Dr Sangjukta to withdraw statement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

Mother, newborn death: Central Hospital serves legal notice to Dr Sangjukta to withdraw statement

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 11:37 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Central Hospital authority has sent a legal notice to Dr Sangjukta Saha for withdrawing her statement against the hospital regarding the death of a mother and her newborn. 

Lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam sent the letter to Dr Sangjukta's house on behalf of the hospital on 21 June.

"Dr Sangjukta held a press conference at her house on Tuesday and made a few defamatory comments against the hospital. We sent the notice for her to withdraw the statement," he said.

"If she does not withdraw her statement a Digital Security Act case will be filed against her," added the lawyer.

Previously on Tuesday (20 June) Dr Sangjukta alleged that Central Hospital is liable for the deaths of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi and her newborn child.

She had also served a legal notice to the hospital for spreading false information against her.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.

A written complaint was filed with the Dhanmondi police station over the incident alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on 18 June.

Top News

Central Hospital / death / childbirth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

23m | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

1d | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

16h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

15h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

19h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions