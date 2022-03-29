Mother dead, daughters injured after bus hits rickshaw in Mirpur

A woman was killed and her two daughters were injured when a bus collided with their auto-rickshaw as it crossed the road in the Mirpur 14 area of the capital.

They were on their way to school Tuesday (29 March) afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sabina Yasmin, 31, wife of Md Shafiqul Islam, an employee of Bangladesh Navy.

Her injured daughters, Ohi and Rahi, study at a local school.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia told The Business Standard that, the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead when she was brought to the DMCH and the body was kept in the morgue.