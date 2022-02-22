Mother, daughter killed in Munshiganj road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Mother, daughter killed in Munshiganj road crash

TBS Report 
22 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

A woman and her daughter were killed in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Munshiganj on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on the Baligaon-Tongibari Road at Tolkai under Tongibari upazila of the district at around 9:30am. 

The deceased are – Shiuli Begum, 45, and her daughter Putul Akter, 20 – confirmed Mollah Soheb Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongibari police station to The Business Standard.

Two others, deceased Putul's two-year-old daughter Anisa and the CNG driver, were also injured in the accident.

According to police and witnesses, Putul was returning home from Narayanganj to Madaripur with her mother Shiuli Begum and daughter Anisa today (22 February) morning.

A speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided their CNG head-on near the Tolkai of Tongibari. 

The three-wheeler got crushed and the two died on the spot. 

Meanwhile, injured Anisa and the CNG driver were rushed to the local upazila health complex for treatment.

Tongibari police station OC Mollah said, "Bodies of the victims will soon be sent to the morgue for autopsy. 

"The culprit truck driver Babul, 38, has been arrested. Besides, the injured are currently undergoing treatment." 

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Munshiganj / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

1h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

2h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

3h | Panorama
Chattogram Central Shaheed Minar is covered with flowers given by the people who came to pay homage to the great language martyrs in Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The cultural force behind language movement in Chattogram

18h | Amar Ekushey

More Videos from TBS

Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

18h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

19h | Videos
Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

Learning multi-language can boost economic growth

19h | Videos
Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

Dreamer's Garden becoming tourist spot in Rajshahi

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business