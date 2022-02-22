Mother, daughter killed in Munshiganj road crash

A woman and her daughter were killed in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Munshiganj on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the Baligaon-Tongibari Road at Tolkai under Tongibari upazila of the district at around 9:30am.

The deceased are – Shiuli Begum, 45, and her daughter Putul Akter, 20 – confirmed Mollah Soheb Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tongibari police station to The Business Standard.

Two others, deceased Putul's two-year-old daughter Anisa and the CNG driver, were also injured in the accident.

According to police and witnesses, Putul was returning home from Narayanganj to Madaripur with her mother Shiuli Begum and daughter Anisa today (22 February) morning.

A speeding truck, coming from the opposite direction, collided their CNG head-on near the Tolkai of Tongibari.

The three-wheeler got crushed and the two died on the spot.

Meanwhile, injured Anisa and the CNG driver were rushed to the local upazila health complex for treatment.

Tongibari police station OC Mollah said, "Bodies of the victims will soon be sent to the morgue for autopsy.

"The culprit truck driver Babul, 38, has been arrested. Besides, the injured are currently undergoing treatment."

"Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation," the OC added.

