Mother, daughter among 4 crushed under train in Tangail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2023, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:57 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Total four women, including a mother and daughter, were crushed under the wheels of a train in Tangail's Kalihati upazila on Wednesday (19 April) morning. 

The accident took place at the upazila's Mirhamjani area around 5:30am. They were crushed by the intercity train Ekota Express.

The deceased are – Shanti Rani and her daughter Shilpi Rani, Bashonti, and Aarti Rani Das. Another person was also injured in the tragic incident. 

According to police and families of the victims, the four were on their way to Salla union for Zakat ((obligatory charity in Islam) early this morning. 

At one point Dhaka-bound Ekota Express, coming from the northern part of the country, crushed the four under its wheels. They four died on the spot.

 

Train accident / Tangail

