Mother, daughter among 3 die in Mymensingh road accident

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a battery-run auto-rickshaw in Cherumandal area under Muktagacha upazila of Mymensingh this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hasina Khatun, 40, wife of Nazrul Islam, resident of Binodbari Manpur village, her daughter Adiba, 3, and Mrinal Kanti, 65, resident of Ghoga village of the upazila.

"A Tangail-bound truck from Mymensingh collided head-on with a battery-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction at around 1:45pm, leaving three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and two others injured," said Officer-in-Charge of Muktagacha police station Faruk Ahmed.

The injured were taken to Muktagacha Upazila Health Complex, he said, adding that they were later sent to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

Police recovered the bodies from the spot and seized the truck, but its driver managed to escape from the scene, the OC added.