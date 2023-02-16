Woman, grandchild killed in city road crash

A woman and her six-month-old grandchild were killed when a motorbike hit them near the Diabari Metro Rail road in Dhaka early Thursday (16 February).

The deceased were identified as Mazeda alias Khuki, 45, wife of Ismail Sarkar and her grandchild Rafia Akter of Sholohati in the area.

Turag police station OC Moudud Hawladar said the accident occurred around 12:45am when a motorbike knocked down Mazeda with her grandchild on lap crossed the No 2 station of the metro rail, leaving them critically injured.

Later, they were taken to Uttara Modern Medical College and Hospital from where Rafia was taken to Dhaka Medical College and hospital for better treatment but doctors declared him dead at 2:30am.

However, Mazeda succumbed to her injuries around 1:45am.