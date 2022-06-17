Mother carp fishes lay eggs in Halda river

Carp mother fishes have started to lay eggs in the Halda River in Chattogram. Fish farmers on Thursday (16 June), collected 1kg to 1.5 kg of eggs at various points of the Halda, the sole natural spawning ground for carp-like fishes in South Asia.

They said the amount of eggs is higher this year due to the favorable environment for the mother fish to lay eggs.

"The long wait is over. The necessary environment for laying eggs has been created in the Halda river due to rain with thunder and flash floods," Manjurul Kibria, coordinator of Halda Research Laboratory and a professor of zoology at the University of Chittagong, told The Business Standard (TBS).

"Since last night, thousands of fishermen in about 200 boats have been collecting eggs at different points of Halda- Azim's ghat, Garaduara, Madunaghat and Ramdash Munsirhat," he added.

Halda researcher and head of the biology department at Chattogram Cantonment Public College Md Shafiqul Islam said," We predicted Thursday after that the mother fish will lay eggs in Halda river after observing the rain pattern and this is exactly what happened."

"Each boat collected around 1-1,5 kg eggs last night," he added.

Mohammad Dulal, a fisherman from Hathazari's Garh Duara area, told TBS, "I have been spending my night on the banks of the Halda for the last three months. The quantity was very small when sample eggs were laid a few times."

"But last night the hatch was very good. So far we have been able to collect 1.5 kg of eggs."

According to researchers, if it rains with thunder on the night of full moon between the Bangla months of Chaitra and Ashar every year, flash floods occur in the Halda. If the temperature is favourable, the carp lay eggs. The mother fish usually lays eggs in Halda between mid-April and June.

The expected amount of eggs was less last year due to less rain and floods.

However, in 2020, a 14-year record was broken in egg collection in the Halda with a collection of 7,000kg of eggs.