Mother brings favourite pitha for son, returns with his lifeless body

Rahima Begum had come from Sandwip to Chattogram with her son's favourite pitha (traditional sweets) for her son, Saymun. Saymun was supposed to meet his mother at his aunt's house in the Fakirhat area of Chattogram on Thursday (18 July) night after finishing work at a shop in the Bahaddarhat area.

Unfortunately, Saymun never got to eat the pithas his mother made for him.

Sixteen-year-old Saymun was shot and killed before he could meet his mother. Rahima Begum, who came to see her son with his favourite dish, returned home with his lifeless body in a coffin.

It was reported that on Thursday (18 July), amid the quota reform movement, students were demonstrating in the Bahaddarhat area.

Fearing clashes, Mithu Chowdhury closed his shop around 2pm and sent Saymun home early.

While on his way home from the shop, Saymun got caught in the ongoing clashes between the protesting students and members of the Chhatra League and Jubo League in the Bahaddarhat area. He was shot and collapsed in a lane beside the Water Development Board.

Local residents found unconscious Saymun and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He had gunshot wounds in his chest and back. Without any identification card or mobile phone, his identity was initially unknown.

On Friday (19 July) afternoon, when Saymun did not show up for work, Mithu Chowdhury called his mobile. Unable to reach him, Mithu called Saymun's uncle, Mohammad Sumon, and learned that Saymun had not gone home either. After searching for him, Mithu eventually identified Saymun's body at the hospital morgue on Saturday (20 July).

Mithu told TBS, "After not finding him among the injured, I was returning. Later, Shakil Barua, the police officer at the hospital's outpost, showed me a photo of a body on his mobile phone. It was Saymun. After identifying the body, I informed his mother, aunt, and uncle, who then came and took the body."

Saymun's uncle, Mohammad Sumon, told TBS, "Saymun was only one and a half years old when his father, Amin Rasul, died of cancer. His mother, Rahima Begum, continued to struggle to raise her older son, a person with mental health issues and Saymun. At the age of 10, Saymun joined his mother in the struggle, taking a job at a tea shop for a daily wage of Tk30. About three years ago, he moved from their village home in Bakhtar Hat, Sandwip, to Chattogram and started working at a grocery store in Bahaddarhat."

"Because of his hardworking and lively nature, everyone liked him. Four months ago, he left his old job and joined Joy Enterprise, a grocery store in Haque Market, Bahaddarhat, with a monthly salary of Tk13,000. He lived in a mess in Khotiber Hat. He would visit us once or twice a month. He was supposed to come to our house on Thursday (18 July) night. His mother had come from Sandwip with pithapuli for him. His aunt had taken beef out of the fridge," he added.

"When he didn't come on Thursday (18 July) night, we assumed he couldn't make it because of the trouble in Bahaddarhat. His mobile was also switched off. When he didn't show up on Friday either, we started searching for him. On Saturday afternoon, the shop owner informed us after finding his body at Chattopgram Medical College Hospital," said Sumon.

Saymun's mother said, "My son loved pithas. That's why I brought pitha for him. Now, who will eat the pitha?"

"My son was quiet and well-behaved. He never got into trouble with anyone and focused on his work. His older brother can't work. At just 13 years old, he took on the full responsibility of our family. Now, no one is left to look after us," she added.

"I don't know who shot my son. I just want justice. Those who killed my innocent son should be punished," she urged.

"Yesterday (28 July), the prime minister called us to Ganabhaban and gave us Tk50,000 in cash and a Tk10 lakhs savings certificate. She assured us of a thorough investigation into my son's death and all the incidents that occurred."

On Thursday (18 July), during the quota reform movement in Chattogram, clashes at Shah Amanat Bridge, Kalamia Bazar, Bahaddarhat, and Muradpur areas left two people dead and 52 injured, who were admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Among the injured, 33 had gunshot wounds, including 8 policemen