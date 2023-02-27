Mostofa Azad Chowdhury new chief of cold storage assoc

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, managing director of Chashi Cold Storage Ltd in Rangpur, was elected as the president of Bangladesh Cold Storage Association on Saturday, the organisation announced in a notification Monday.

Eshtiaque Ahmed, managing director of Himadri Ltd and Mohammed Younus, managing director of Five Star Ice and Cold Storage (Pvt) Ltd were elected as senior vice president and vice president respectively in the election.

The panel of Mostofa Azad and Mohammed Younus won unopposed in the Saturday election.

Mostofa Azad is also running for the post of senior vice president at the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the country's apex trade body.

