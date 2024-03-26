Most tickets of railways' western zone sold out in first 2.5 hours during 3rd day of advance ticket sales

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:06 pm

Representational Photo: File
Most railway tickets to the western part of Bangladesh were sold out within the first two and a half hours of the third day of the advance Eid ticket sales. 

Tickets for 5 April were made available today (26 March), with the sale starting at 8am. 

By 10:30am, 13,747 tickets were sold out of an allocation of 14,601 tickets for the western region for today, said Shohoz, the railways' online ticketing partner.

It said the e-ticket website witnessed a record-breaking number of visitors during the peak hour between 8-8:30am, with traffic reaching 95.1 lakh hits, the highest this year. 

Tickets for the eastern region will go on sale at 2pm today, with 16,022 tickets available for 5 April travel.

