Most tickets of railways' western zone sold out in first 2.5 hours during 3rd day of advance ticket sales
The e-ticket website logged 95.1 lakh views in the first half an hour, which is the highest this year
Most railway tickets to the western part of Bangladesh were sold out within the first two and a half hours of the third day of the advance Eid ticket sales.
Tickets for 5 April were made available today (26 March), with the sale starting at 8am.
By 10:30am, 13,747 tickets were sold out of an allocation of 14,601 tickets for the western region for today, said Shohoz, the railways' online ticketing partner.
It said the e-ticket website witnessed a record-breaking number of visitors during the peak hour between 8-8:30am, with traffic reaching 95.1 lakh hits, the highest this year.
Tickets for the eastern region will go on sale at 2pm today, with 16,022 tickets available for 5 April travel.