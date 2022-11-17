'Most elderly Bangladeshis I met said they feel like burden': UN expert

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:10 pm

Related News

'Most elderly Bangladeshis I met said they feel like burden': UN expert

Mahler seeks political will, budget support for wellbeing of senior citizens

UNB
17 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Bangladesh must take concrete action to combat entrenched and pervasive ageism and follow through on its planned measures to ensure human rights protection of elderly persons, a UN expert said.

"I remain hopeful that Bangladesh will provide the appropriate political will and budgeting to strengthen the protection of older persons in the country," Claudia Mahler, independent expert on the enjoyment of all human rights for older persons, told reporters in Dhaka on Thursday.

Concluding an 11-day visit here, the UN expert welcomed the existence of a dedicated National Policy on Older Persons, as a first commendable step.

"However, the lack of a time-bonding action plan to further its implementation remains problematic," Mahler said.

More than nine years after its adoption, most of the priorities remain unattended.

Acknowledging the government's ongoing challenges related to climate change and a growing economic and financial crisis, she called on the government to recognise older persons' experiences, skills and contributions to their families and society at large.

"Such recognition would enhance support and protection to a growing proportion of the population that remains invisible," Mahler said in a statement.

"Most of the older persons I met expressed often feeling like a burden to their family and the society, due the rampant structural ageism."

While Bangladeshi society has a tradition of respecting and providing care for older relatives, their specific needs are easily ignored, she said.

"Older persons especially face structural ageist assumptions in the labour market, preventing those living in poverty to sustain themselves and their kin," the expert said.

Mahler applauded the country's Old Age Allowance, a non-contributory safety net benefiting almost half the older population, but said more funding is needed.

"The limited budget allocation for this programme barely covers the cost of medicines older persons need."

Mahler also urged the government to implement measures to mitigate the impacts of climate change on older persons and expressed concern that geriatric healthcare is scarce.

Specific attention should be given to older persons living in vulnerable situations, including those deprived of liberty, living in slum urban areas, Rohingya camps, or working in shipbreaking yards, as well as those facing multiple forms of discrimination, she said.

During her visit, the Independent Expert met with relevant government authorities at national and local levels, civil society, stakeholders working on the rights of older persons and more than 200 older persons.

The expert will present a comprehensive report of her findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva in September 2023.

Top News

old age / United Nations independent expert Claudia Mahler

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

12h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

13h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

13h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

How konka television exapands its market in bangladesh

1h | Videos
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

3h | Videos
Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

5h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday