Most areas of Rupganj left without gas after leak in pipeline

Most areas under Rupganj upazila of commercial hub Narayanganj have been left without gas supply since Monday afternoon following a leak in the pipeline.

Panic spread among dwellers when the leakage occurred with a big bang in the Dhiborab area under Tarabo municipality of the upazila around 4:30pm, said witness Md Rajib, also a resident of the area, adding that the sound of the blast was heard from around one kilometre off.

Mejbah-ur-Rahman, manager of Sonargaon Regional Marketing Department at Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, said the leakage occurred around 4:30pm when the supply pipe burst inside their valve station.

On information, officials, technicians and others from Jatramura Marketing Department Office rushed to the spot and stopped the gas supply around 5pm which caused a suspension of the gas supply in most of the areas of the upazila, the Titas officer said.

Urging people not to be panicked over the matter, he said it will take time to restore the gas supply as repair works are going on.

He assumed that the pipeline might have gone off due to the overflow of the gas as most of the industries stopped marking International May Day on Monday.