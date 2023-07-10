Mosquito control drive: Petrobangla, TCB among 4 cos fined Tk20 lakh

Dhaka North City Corporation has fined four companies, including Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Tk20 lakh as Aedes mosquito larvae was found in the buildings of these organisations.

The Dhaka North City Corporation Region-5 Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed imposed this fine through a Mobile Court on Monday because Aedes mosquito larvae were found in the underground parking spots of the buildings in Karwan Bazar.

Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present during this drive.

Photo: TBS

In the presence of the Mayor, a fine of Tk5 lakh each was imposed on the four buildings where larvae were found. The 4 buildings are: Petrobangla, Yamuna Oil under construction building, TCB and Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation.

Mayor Atiqul Islam told reporters, "It is very sad to see that Aedes mosquito larvae were found in the drain where Petrobangla cars are parked. Aedes mosquito larvae are literally being cultivated here. Today Petrobangla didn't need to be fined Tk5 lakh, if they would have taken a measure worth only Tk500."

Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told reporters that he had identified the water accumulation problem two weeks ago and even employed a contractor to clean the area and ensure water is not accumulated any further.

"If mosquito larvae are found now, then the contractor along with officials of the concerned Petrobangla branch must take responsibility for it," he added.

Besides, regional executive officers and executive magistrates are conducting operations in all 10 regions of Dhaka North City Corporation.