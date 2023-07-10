Mosquito control drive: Petrobangla, TCB among 4 cos fined Tk20 lakh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:48 pm

Related News

Mosquito control drive: Petrobangla, TCB among 4 cos fined Tk20 lakh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 03:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation has fined four companies, including Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), Tk20 lakh as Aedes mosquito larvae was found in the buildings of these organisations.

The Dhaka North City Corporation Region-5 Executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed imposed this fine through a Mobile Court on Monday because Aedes mosquito larvae were found in the underground parking spots of the buildings in Karwan Bazar.

Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present during this drive.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the presence of the Mayor, a fine of Tk5 lakh each was imposed on the four buildings where larvae were found. The 4 buildings are: Petrobangla, Yamuna Oil under construction building, TCB and Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation.

Mayor Atiqul Islam told reporters, "It is very sad to see that Aedes mosquito larvae were found in the drain where Petrobangla cars are parked. Aedes mosquito larvae are literally being cultivated here. Today Petrobangla didn't need to be fined Tk5 lakh, if they would have taken a measure worth only Tk500."

Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told reporters that he had identified the water accumulation problem two weeks ago and even employed a contractor to clean the area and ensure water is not accumulated any further.

"If mosquito larvae are found now, then the contractor along with officials of the concerned Petrobangla branch must take responsibility for it," he added.

Besides, regional executive officers and executive magistrates are conducting operations in all 10 regions of Dhaka North City Corporation.

 

Top News

Dengue / Mosquito / Dhaka North City Corporation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

4h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

4h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

7h | Features
Illustration: TBS

From Nilkhet to online 'buddies': The proliferation of academic fraud online

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

2h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

6h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

22h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency