Mosharraf out, Secretary Jainul Bari appointed IDRA Chairman

Accepting the resignation letter of Dr M Mosharraf Hossain, the government on Wednesday has appointed Mohammad Jainul Bari, a secretary in post-retirement leave, as the new chairman of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA).

Bari was serving the Ministry of Planning until his PRL.

The Ministry of Finance's Financial Institutions Division (FID) in its circular on Wednesday said Bari's appointment as the IDRA Chairman, with an immediate effect, is for three years.

Mosharraf, who was served an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) notice earlier this month, submitted his resignation letter to the FID Secretary on Tuesday.

The ACC on 1 June asked Mosharraf to submit wealth statements of himself and his family members within 21 working days alongside explaining how the wealth was accumulated.

Previously, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit informed the ACC that they found around Tk42 crore to have been deposited in some bank accounts of Mosharraf, his family members and firms in the last few years.

And, the ACC suspects that Mosharraf amassed the wealth abusing his posts at the insurance regulator.

Mosharraf, a chartered accountant having over two-decades of experience in insurance and investment industries, joined the IDRA as a member in 2018 and later he was promoted as its chairman in 2020.

He entered into the epicenter of the insurance sector controversies in the early 2021, when Delta Life Insurance, the country's first private sector life insurer filed an anti corruption case claiming that Mosharraf asked for graft from them.

Delta directors claimed in a press conference then that Mosharraf, being rejected for graft, turned vindictive and suspended the company's board to appoint an administrator there.