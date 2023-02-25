Moscow thanks Dhaka in light of UN vote

Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 12:20 pm

Russia has expressed gratitude to Bangladesh for abstaining from voting in favour of the latest resolution that the UN General Assembly adopted on Ukraine situation.

The non-binding "anti-Russian" resolution of the UNGA will not bring the world closer to ending the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Embassy in Dhaka tweeted on Friday quoting Moscow's permanent envoy to the UN Vassily Nebenzia.

"Thank you, Bangladesh, for abstaining," it reads.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution that demands Russia leave Ukraine.

Thirty-two countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Iran, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting while seven countries including Russia voted against the resolution.

A total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution.

