More showers across Bangladesh in 24hrs: Met Office

More rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, said the Met Office in its latest forecast.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at most places over Bangladesh, the weather forecast reads.

However, rainfall activity may decrease in the next two days.

Warning about heavy rainfall warning the BMD bulletin said, "Under the influence of active monsoon heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet during the next 24 hours commencing 12pm Tuesday."

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the countr, it added.

The weather office recorded the highest 116mm rainfall in Khepupara of Patuakhali district in 24 hours till 6amon Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dhaka recorded 32mm of rainfall during this period.

The highest temperature was recorded at 33°C in Sreemangal and Dimla, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.3°C in Ishurdi.

Besides, the land depression over South Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining area of India moved further west northwestwards, weakened into a well-marked low and lay centred over the central part of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually.

Under its influence, Deep Convection is taking place over North Bay and the adjoining area. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, the centre of the Wellmarked low, Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay, added the weather office.