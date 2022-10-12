More rains to lash Bangladesh in 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
12 October, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 12:24 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The weather department has predicted more rains across the country in the next 24 hours, with the monsoon being fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere over the North Bay.

"Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," the department said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The mercury reached 34.8°C – the highest – in Rajshahi, Barishal and Khulna divisions, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4°C in Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, the axis of the monsoon trough runs through Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay, as per the bulletin.

